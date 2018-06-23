The Latest: English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins Ugliest Dog contest - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins Ugliest Dog contest

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Northern California (all times local):

8:23 p.m.

A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday in the competition where dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues flaunt their imperfections.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Zsa Zsa's owner is Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota.

The event was held at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha - a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

