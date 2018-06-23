Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

(Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday.

The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.

The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625.

Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate.

A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...
    The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.

  The Latest: Kansas welfare agency says children's needs met

    The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.
  Car dealers gear up for Saudi women to hit the roads

    Car companies are looking to boost their sales in Saudi Arabia by pitching their brands to women, who'll be allowed to drive for the first time starting Sunday.
