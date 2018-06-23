Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march

A cellphone video taken by the couple shows the driver Ahmad El Boutari saying that kissing in an Uber is illegal.More >>
Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.More >>
Josh McGill spent Saturday night at the Pulse. “Everyone was having fun,” the Gulfport native said. “Typical night. They always have last call at 1:45 a.m.” McGill and his two roommates stood near a door leading to an outdoor patio. It all seemed so normal. And then, “We heard the three initial shots,” the nursing student remembered. “You just hear gunshot after gunshot after gunshot and that was very scary. And my main thought was hide.”More >>
Prom is supposed to be the night every senior looks forward to, but those dreams were canceled the moment Central Heights High School administrators decided the liability wasn’t worth the risk of planning the off-campus dance.More >>
Nearly 40 years after he created the multi-color symbol of the LGBT movement, Gilbert Baker died Friday at the age of 65.More >>
