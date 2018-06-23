FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch remains despite storms weakening

TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 10 p.m. for Blount, Cullman, Winston, Walker, Jasper, Fayette, Marion and Lamar counties.

Storms across the watch area continue to weaken and the National Weather Service will allow the watch to expire at 10 p.m. or they may cancel it a little earlier once storms completely fizzle. Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief now.

It should be quiet most of tonight and temperatures fall back into the 70s.

On Sunday, the rain chance backs off considerably and most areas will be dry. I have a small chance mainly north of Hwy 278 and east of I-65. It will be very humid and hot and temperatures will start in the middle 70s and rise into the lower 90s.

Early in the upcoming week will be the hottest and the driest time period. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s and rain chances will be in the slight to widely scattered range. Heat indices will easily hang out near 100 degrees.

Starting Wednesday, rain chances start to climb and high temperatures look a couple degrees lower due to that and increased cloud cover. I doubt you’ll notice much of a difference unless you get a passing shower or storm.

