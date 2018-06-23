Cullman Co. family who lost home Friday doing OK, out of hospital

TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 10 p.m. for Blount, Cullman, Winston, Walker, Jasper, Fayette, Marion and Lamar counties.More >>
EMA officials confirmed the woman inside was LaShane Haynes along with her two children. Not much is left of the mobile home on County Road 1091 in Cullman County.More >>
We have been tracking strong storms off and on since the morning and clusters continue across some counties north of I-20.More >>
Confirmed injuries in Cullman County include three people - a young mother, a teenage daughter and an infant.More >>
A stalled front lingers across Central Alabama Saturday morning with a few lingering areas of showers and thunderstorms continuing to pound the area.More >>
