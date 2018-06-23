Cullman Co. family who lost home Friday doing OK, out of hospital

The mother and two children who were inside the Cullman County mobile home that was destroyed by Friday night’s EF-2 tornado are now out of the hospital.

Members of the family say they’re still sore, but thank God they made it out alive.

EMA officials confirmed the woman inside was LaShane Haynes along with her two children. Not much is left of the mobile home on County Road 1091 in Cullman County.

Haynes’ brother said she was inside sitting on the recliner with her young baby when the walls started shaking. She and her two children laid flat on the floor, and in seconds, the tornado came ripping through.

“I was amazed that there was not someone seriously injured. To be alive. I’ve seen a lot of things and this was pretty major,” said Haynes’ brother Wesley Still.

First responders and neighbors immediately began helping the family. At one point there were nearly 40 people helping to salvage whatever they could.

Still said they were able to find some family pictures and their Chihuahua, who is doing OK as well.

The Marathon gas station on Hwy 157 has a donation box set up for the Haynes family. The gas station, which is about a few miles away from the home, is asking people to drop off clothes, toiletries, diapers and toys.

“For this to happen like this, and it to be so sudden, it’s remarkable how many people have already stepped forward to say, ‘Hey look, I want to help.’ So, to know that there’s people out here like that, and that we’ve got that kind of community, is really touching,” said Trista Brown, a Marathon employee.

You can drop off items at the Marathon located at 13873 AL Highway 157, Vinemont, AL 35179.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.