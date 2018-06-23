Brigitte Nielsen, 54, has given birth to her fifth child - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brigitte Nielsen, 54, has given birth to her fifth child

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2010 file photo, actress Brigitte Nielsen is seen at the International Essen Motorshow Fair in Essen, western Germany. Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and reality s... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2010 file photo, actress Brigitte Nielsen is seen at the International Essen Motorshow Fair in Essen, western Germany. Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and reality s...
(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2007 file photo, Mattia Dessi, left, and Brigitte Nielsen arrive at the "Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav" in Burbank, Calif. Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and re... (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2007 file photo, Mattia Dessi, left, and Brigitte Nielsen arrive at the "Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav" in Burbank, Calif. Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and re...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54.

The model, actress and reality star and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born Friday in Los Angeles and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces (2.3 kilograms).

It's the fifth child but first daughter for Nielsen, who has four adult sons from previous marriages. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

In a statement, the couple said, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," and "it's been a long road, and so worth it."

Nielsen revealed her exceptionally late-in-life pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Confusion and uncertainty at the border after Trump acts

    Confusion and uncertainty at the border after Trump acts

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:31:59 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-06-24 00:13:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.
    A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.More >>
    A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.More >>

  • Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

    Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:29:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-06-24 00:05:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.
    First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.More >>
    First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.More >>

  • Plans unclear for reuniting separated immigrant children

    Plans unclear for reuniting separated immigrant children

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:06:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-06-24 00:04:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...

    About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

    More >>

    About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly