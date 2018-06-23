Indians reliever Miller won't throw off mound for 10 days - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Indians reliever Miller won't throw off mound for 10 days

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Indians left-hander Andrew Miller won't throw off a mound for 10 days and the team says there's no timetable for when its ace reliever will return while he continues to deal with a sore right knee.

Miller has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 26. Manager Terry Francona said Saturday that Miller will play catch and work on strengthening his knee. Miller was on the DL twice last season with patella tendinitis.

The Indians said Miller has rejoined the team after attending to a personal matter for a few days. He will resume throwing off flat ground on Monday.

Miller pitched 10 scoreless innings this season before being put on the DL in late April with a strained left hamstring. He missed two weeks and struggled after returning. Miller is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 17 appearances.

The AL Central leaders have counted on Miller since acquiring him during the 2016 season. He helped the Indians reach the World Series that year, working in a variety of roles out of the bullpen.

