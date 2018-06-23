FIRST ALERT: Threat for strong or severe storms remains through evening hours

FIRST ALERT remains for widely scattered strong to severe storms being possible through the evening hours.

We have been tracking strong storms off and on since the morning and clusters continue across some counties north of I-20.

We will be watching for new development through the evening hours in Mississippi that will track east across Alabama. Areas along and north of I-20 stand the greatest chance of seeing passing storms and the greatest chance that the storms could be strong or severe.

The strongest of the storms could produce 40-60 mph winds, hail up to 1 inch in diameter, intense cloud to ground lightning and heavy rainfall that could cause minor flooding. The threat for a tornado or two is lower than yesterday because the shear in the environment is much lower.

On Sunday, the rain chance backs off considerably and most areas will be dry. I have a small chance mainly north of Highway 278 and that’s it. It will be very humid and hot and temperatures will start in the middle 70s and rise into the lower 90s.

Early in the upcoming week will be the hottest and the driest time period. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and rain chances will be in the slight to widely scattered range. Heat indices will easily hang out near 100 degrees.

Starting Wednesday, rain chances start to climb and high temperatures look a couple degrees lower due to that and increased cloud cover. I doubt you’ll notice much of a difference unless you get a passing shower or storm.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.