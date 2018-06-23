FIRST ALERT: 7 central Alabama counties issued Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

TORNADO WATCH has been issued until 10 p.m. for Blount, Cullman, Winston, Walker, Jasper, Fayette, Marion and Lamar counties.

This area across northwest Alabama has suddenly became more favorable for the development of supercell thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

I’ll provide updates every 30 minutes on WBRC and update you on the WBRC First Alert Weather App and my fan page as well.

On Sunday, the rain chance backs off considerably and most areas will be dry. I have a small chance mainly north of highway 278 and that’s it. It will be very humid and hot and temperatures will start in the mid-70s and rise into the lower 90s.

Early in the upcoming week will be the hottest and the driest time period. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and rain chances will be in the slight to widely scattered range. Heat indices will easily hang out near 100 degrees.

Starting Wednesday, rain chances start to climb and high temperatures look a couple degrees lower due to that and increased cloud cover. I doubt you’ll notice much of a difference unless you get a passing shower or storm.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.