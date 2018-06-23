Actress Cynthia Nixon says son has come out as transgender - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Actress Cynthia Nixon says son has come out as transgender

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has announced that her oldest child has come out as transgender.

The former "Sex and the City" star posted the announcement on her Instagram account on Friday to mark the 14th annual Trans Day of Action. Her 21-year-old son Samuel Joseph Mozes, who goes by the nickname Seph, originally was named Samantha.

Seph is the child of Nixon and former partner Danny Mozes. Nixon also has a 15-year-old son with Mozes and a 7-year-old son with her wife, Christine Marinoni.

Nixon accompanied Friday's announcement with an Instagram photo of herself with her son in his cap and gown at his graduation earlier this month from the University of Chicago.

Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's Democratic primary for governor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:46:14 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:46:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>

  • Romney making final pitch ahead of Senate primary in Utah

    Romney making final pitch ahead of Senate primary in Utah

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:48:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:46:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>

  • 8 vie in primaries to succeed centrist Colorado governor

    8 vie in primaries to succeed centrist Colorado governor

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:34:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:46:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., left, is administered the House oath by House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio during a ceremonial re-enactment swearing-in ceremony in the Raybu...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., left, is administered the House oath by House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio during a ceremonial re-enactment swearing-in ceremony in the Raybu...
    Colorado is holding primaries to select the top two contenders to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, a centrist Democrat who is term-limited.More >>
    Colorado is holding primaries to select the top two contenders to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, a centrist Democrat who is term-limited.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly