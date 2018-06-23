The Latest: Trump dubs Nevada Democrat 'Wacky Jacky'

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Las Vegas, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Nevada (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is helping Nevada Sen. Dean Heller raise money for his re-election battle and has come up with a new nickname for his Democratic challenger.

Trump dubbed Democratic congresswoman Jacky Rosen "Wacky Jacky" during a speech Saturday in Las Vegas at the state's GOP convention.

On Twitter, Rosen asks Trump, "Is that the best you've got?"

Trump also noted that Rosen is in Reno with Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the state Democratic Party convention. He again referred again to Warren as "Pocahontas" to ridicule her claims of Native American ancestry.

Trump credited Heller with helping to pass the GOP tax cuts approved late last year and said Rosen wants to raise taxes.

___

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he has to be "very strong" on immigration.

Trump spoke Saturday about immigration during an address at the Nevada GOP convention in Las Vegas. He did not mention the policy he recently rescinded that led to families and children being separated when apprehended for illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. News coverage of Trump's zero-tolerance policy led to a public outcry that forced him to reverse course.

Trump says his people are "in a very difficult situation" but the immigration problem should have been solved years ago.

He made a plea for more Republicans in Congress. He called Democrats "obstructionists" and said they don't want to help solve the problem.

Says Trump: "So we're being very, very tough at the border."

___

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising U.S. Sen. Dean Heller as he addresses the Nevada GOP convention.

Heller was a critic of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, but Trump says Saturday in Las Vegas that once he got into office Heller's been with him "all the way."

Trump says nobody fought harder to cut taxes than Heller.

Trump traveled to Las Vegas to help raise money for Heller, who is the only Republican U.S. senator seeking re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Republicans are hoping to expand their 51-49 Senate majority in the November congressional elections.

___

11:15 a.m.

At least 300 people protesting President Donald Trump and the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border are stretched along a sidewalk in Las Vegas outside a casino where the president is scheduled to speak.

They're carrying signs that read, "Put Trump in a cage," and "I really do care why don't you?" referencing the jacket worn by first lady Melania Trump.

Protesters set up six animal kennel cages on the sidewalk and put a cardboard cutout of Nevada Sen. Dean Heller inside one cage with a label "Dirty Dean." Others were filled with stuffed animals.

Trump is in Las Vegas on Saturday to headline a fundraiser for Heller. He's also delivering the keynote address at the Nevada GOP convention.

Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

___

11:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Nevada to help Sen. Dean Heller raise money.

Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Trump is in Las Vegas on Saturday to headline a fundraiser for Heller. He's also delivering the keynote address at the Nevada GOP convention and holding a separate event to promote tax cuts he signed into law six months ago.

Heller's race is one of the most consequential Senate races of the year as Republicans seek to expand their slim 51-49 majority in November's elections.

Trump recently has picked up the pace of his political travel. He campaigned in Minnesota earlier this week, and he plans stops next week in South Carolina and North Dakota.

