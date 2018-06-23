Teen actress wears 'I do care' jacket to protest first lady - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teen actress wears 'I do care' jacket to protest first lady

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Jenna Ortega attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hotel in Los Angeles. Ortega wore a green, hooded military jacket reading “I do care and u should t... (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Jenna Ortega attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hotel in Los Angeles. Ortega wore a green, hooded military jacket reading “I do care and u should t...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Teen actress Jenna Ortega cares, and says Melania Trump should do the same.

Ortega wore a green, hooded military jacket reading "I do care and u should too" on the red carpet at the Radio Disney Music Awards Friday night, countering the "I really don't care, do u?" jacket the first lady wore as she left Washington to visit detained migrant children this week.

The 15-year-old, whose credits include "Jane the Virgin" and "Iron Man 3," told The Associated Press Trump's jacket showed poor judgment, and she couldn't believe her advisers allowed her to wear it. Ortega says she cares about migrant children, "and as first lady of the United States, she should too."

Ortega says she had the jacket made the night before especially for the awards show.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:31:49 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:43:24 GMT
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>

  • Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:36:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:39:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>

  • Oklahoma medical pot question hinges on conservative support

    Oklahoma medical pot question hinges on conservative support

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:46:14 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:39:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly