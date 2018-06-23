WWI Harley geos on display in Alabama, US tour

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A vintage Harley-Davidson shipped off for World War I has returned to the United States to be on display for a few days in Alabama.

Al.com reports the 1918 Harley-Davidson model J with sidecar was among 20,000 motorcycles built for the American Expeditionary Force that fought in Europe. The bike was shipped out of Port Saint Nazaire in May and arrived this week at the Port of Mobile.

French citizen Christophe de Goulaine found and purchased the bike about 10 years ago and had it restored by a friend, Pierre Lauvergeat. The owner will take the bike on a cross-country journey.

Both men plan to cover 5,600 miles on the motorcycle without any "special technical assistance." The bike will be on display thru Sunday at GulfQuest.

Online:

www.gulfquest.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.