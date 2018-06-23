20 indicted in West Texas-based drug trafficking ring

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say 20 people have been indicted and arrested in a West Texas-based drug trafficking and smuggling ring.

A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted the suspects on a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. The defendants are also accused of drug distribution and possession, plus unlawful use of a communications facility and bulk cash smuggling.

Officials say 15 people were arrested Thursday. Five were already jailed in Lubbock on related state charges.

Most of the defendants are from Texas - Lubbock, Meadow, Brownfield, Littlefield and Fabens. The others are from Pennsylvania, Alabama, Kansas and Mexico.

The indictment, returned earlier this month and unsealed Thursday, says the ring operated since January.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.