Auburn putting $5 million into research

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University is trying to increase its research programs with $5 million in funding for a variety of projects.

University officials say money from the general operating budget is being used to pay for research under a program established last year by President Steven Leath.

Leath says in a statement researchers are trying to provide real-world solutions to problems.

Research topics include treatments of Alzheimer's disease; housing affordability; medical implant manufacturing; reducing carbon dioxide emissions; neuroscience research; and health disparities in poor, rural areas.

Projects that received funding were selected from 101 proposals.

