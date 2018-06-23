FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm chances continue

A stalled front lingers across Central Alabama Saturday morning with a few lingering areas of showers and thunderstorms continuing to pound the area. For the remainder of the day, another system moving in from the west will stretch across the Southeast, effectively forming a warm front across North Alabama this afternoon. That will aid in the re-development of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of Central Alabama in the Slight Risk Category for storms this afternoon with the main threat being damaging winds, but frequent lightning and heavy rain are also possible. If the front manages to work its way north of our region by late afternoon, the severe risk will be more limited.

An Urban and and Small Stream Flood Advisory is in effect until 10:45 a.m. for Northeastern Walker, Southwestern Blount and Northeast Jefferson counties due to ongoing heavy rain associated with thunderstorms. Up to two inches of rain has already fallen with an additional 1-2 inches possible.

The risk area will be updated through the afternoon, so keep your WBRC FOX6 First Alert Weather app handy. The entire system should move out of Central Alabama by tonight, effectively ending rain chances for the remainder of the weekend.

An area of high pressure will begin building strength by tomorrow leading to even hotter conditions but limiting rain fall potential. The ridge will also help limit rain chances Monday and Tuesday although there could still be a few isolated storms. The high will begin to weaken by Wednesday with another approaching system helping enhance rain chances and continuing south across the region through Friday. This will likely lead to enhanced rain chances through the end of the work week. Highs will range from 89-95 degrees with overnight lows around 75.

