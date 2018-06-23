Blind man scuffles with AZ police officer in restroom

A blind man in Phoenix recently got into a fight with a police officer in a public restroom. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) – A Phoenix man recently got into a fight with a police officer in a public restroom.

The man said he didn't realize he was dealing with law enforcement, because he's blind.

On June 16, Marco Zepeda was trying to find an available urinal in a QuikTrip restroom.

"I didn't hear anybody coming out," Zepeda said, adding he was snapping his finger and skimming his hand against the wall to navigate due to his blindness.

As Zepeda approached what he thought was an open urinal, he said a man whipped around, shouted and pushed him away.

"And I go, 'OK, no no, this is not going to happen to me,'" Zepeda said.

Zepeda said he gets cursed at or pushed around almost daily because of his condition.

He said he started pushing back, until he felt the man's radio.

It turns out the man was a uniformed Phoenix Police Department officer. But Zepeda said he couldn't tell that, and that the officer hadn't told him.

Zepeda let up. That's when the officer took him to the ground.

"I said a couple times to him, 'I'm blind, please leave me alone. I didn't know you were a police,'" Zepeda said

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police said Zepeda punched the officer in the face, adding that the officer couldn't tell Zepeda was "disabled or visually impaired" as he approached him..

A conformer device in Zepeda's right eye socket fell to the floor during the encounter, he said.

"And when that happened, this thing came out, and it was on the floor. He saw that thing on the floor, and I turn around to him and I go, 'Look at my eyes, I'm blind,'" Zepeda said.

Fortune said the officer realized Zepeda was blind when he saw the device.

Zepeda spent the night in jail, all over what he said was a misunderstanding the officer chose to escalate.

"He could've said, 'Hey, I'm over here,' instead of reacting so aggressively to me," Zepeda said.

Phoenix Police said the officer did suffer some minor injuries to his face. Zepeda was not hurt.

On Friday, a Maricopa County Attorney's Office spokesman said that Zepeda would not be charged for the incident.

Copyright 2018 KNXV via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.