Phoenix Building Lofts evacuated early Saturday morning due to fire

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service evacuated the Phoenix Building Lofts early Saturday morning due to a fire.

The Phoenix building is located on 2nd Avenue in downtown Birmingham.

Residents say there was a grease fire and an entire wall is gone in one of the units on the third floor.

One person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the sprinkler system activated and put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

Roads were closed in a one-block radius.

Authorities continue to investigate.

