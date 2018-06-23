Phoenix Building Lofts evacuated early Saturday morning - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Phoenix Building Lofts evacuated early Saturday morning

Phoenix building evacuated early Saturday. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) Phoenix building evacuated early Saturday. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)

Birmingham Fire and rescue service evacuated the Phoenix Building Lofts early Saturday morning.

The Phoenix building is located on 2nd Avenue in downtown Birmingham.

Residents say there was a grease fire and an entire wall is gone in one of the units.

Roads are closed in a one-block radius.

