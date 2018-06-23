Your Low Credit Score Could Cost You $21,000

MoneyTips

How much does your credit score affect your mortgage rates? A recent study by Zillow shows that the higher interest rates from a poor credit score can have a profound impact on the amount of interest you'll pay over the life of a mortgage.

Zillow analyzed over 100,000 mortgage quotes offered on Zillow Mortgages across the nation between March 25 and May 5. Using the nationwide median home price of $213,100 and a 20% down payment as a reference point, Zillow found that potential borrowers with excellent credit (above 760) could qualify for a 4.5% interest rate on a thirty-year fixed-rate mortgage. Borr with merely fair credit scores (640-679) could only qualify for a 5.1% rate.

A change of 0.6% doesn't seem like much, but the differences add up. In this case, the drop from excellent to fair credit will cost you approximately $21,000 over the life of a thirty-year loan.

A change of 0.6% doesn't seem like much, but the differences add up. In this case, the drop from excellent to fair credit will cost you approximately $21,000 over the life of a thirty-year loan.

If you live in a market where homes are more expensive, the effect is even more profound. Apply the above example to San Jose ($1.3 million median home price), and the credit drop costs an additional $129,000. Conversely, in a relatively inexpensive urban market like Pittsburgh, where the median home price is $135,465, the credit score drop only costs $9,000.

When you're in the fair credit range, even a small increase has large positive effects. By bumping your credit score from the fair range to the good range (680-719), your interest rate offer for the national median home would decrease from 5.1% to 4.6% - bridging most of the gap between fair and excellent credit. According to Zillow's data, on the national scale, simply moving up from fair to good credit would save you $16,000 over the life of a 30-year loan.

Not every market follows the national example. In Cincinnati, Zillow found that the rates for excellent, good, and fair credit were 4.7%, 5.0%, and 5.2% respectively. In that market, going from fair to good credit saves $5,000 over the life of the median home loan while going from fair to excellent credit saves $12,000.