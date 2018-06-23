Wendy's employees accused of dealing meth in GA

Four employees of a Wendy's location in Georgia are accused of dealing meth at the restaurant. (Source: WSB via CNN)

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN) – A Wendy's location in Georgia was serving up more than burgers.

Authorities in Cherokee County said four employees – including a manager – were dealing methamphetamine out of the fast food restaurant.

Acting on a tip, undercover drug agents arranged meth buys at the Wendy's. Police said the agents also saw others buying meth from the accused employees.

"We realized then it was routine for people to be doing drug transactions on the site," said Phil Price of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.

Price said the dealing went unnoticed to regular customers in the busy restaurant because the drugs were hidden in drink cups.

"[They] put them in a to-go cup, so when you walked out it looked as though you were just taking out an order," Price said.

Price said a manager ran the alleged drug ring.

"There were five people there that didn't have a part of this operation, and felt like they couldn't do anything about it, because the person they answered to was part of it," Price said.

Police arrested the four employees at the restaurant, seizing cellphones and a small amount of meth.

Drug agents said that while opioids kill more people, meth remains the leading drug of choice in Cherokee County, wherever it's served up.

"I've been doing this a long time. This is the first time I've actually seen transactions inside of a restaurant," Price said.

Wendy's said in a statement that the workers have been fired and that the company is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.