Man found in alleyway shot to death, Birmingham police investigating

Right now Birmingham police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed on 28th Street SW.

Sergeant Bryan Shelton says the man was found in an alleyway.

"Somebody found him as they were in the alley," said Shelton. "They discovered him as they were walking and so we are trying to piece together what happened."

Shelton said the man is in his early to mid-20's and was shot multiple times.

"We can say that based on certain things that were seen here on the scene that it does look like the victim might have tried to run," said Shelton. "In what direction though, it is not known."

Birmingham police is asking for anyone with information to please give them a call.

"We are a information driven police department and investigative team. Information from the public is key in our investigation. There is only so much that forensics can do," said Shelton.

Right now they do not have any leads on suspects.

