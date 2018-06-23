3 homicides occur within 3 hours in Birmingham

Birmingham police say three homicides occurred within three hours on Friday night.

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed on 28th Street SW around 11 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Decorian Taylor.

"Somebody found him as they were in the alley," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton. "They discovered him as they were walking, and so we are trying to piece together what happened."

Shelton said Taylor was shot multiple times.

"We can say that based on certain things on the scene that it does look like the victim might have tried to run," said Shelton. "In what direction though, it is not known."

Birmingham police are asking anyone with information to please give them a call.

"We are a information driven police department and investigative team. Information from the public is key in our investigation. There is only so much that forensics can do," said Shelton.

Right now they do not have any leads on suspects.

Around 11:20 p.m., police responded to reports of another shooting in the 5400 block of Park Ave.

Police say 36-year-old Warren Whitted was shot multiple times.

Whitted was found near mechanic shop and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No motive or suspect information is available.

Then around 1:20 a.m., police responded to yet another shooting in the 500 block of Valley Ave.

Police found the unidentified male victim inside a vehicle parked at the location.

He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say preliminary investigation shows he might have been a bystander caught in the crossfire.

Another man was in the vehicle, but was not injured.

No suspects have been identified.

Authorities continue to investigate all three shootings.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.