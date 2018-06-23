3 homicides occur within 3 hours in Birmingham

A stalled front lingers across Central Alabama Saturday morning with a few lingering areas of showers and thunderstorms continuing to pound the area.More >>
A stalled front lingers across Central Alabama Saturday morning with a few lingering areas of showers and thunderstorms continuing to pound the area.More >>
Birmingham police say three homicides occurred within three hours on Friday night.More >>
Birmingham police say three homicides occurred within three hours on Friday night.More >>
A Birmingham non-profit hopes to recruit 100 men in the span of 100 days to be mentors to at-risk boys in Birmingham City Schools.More >>
A Birmingham non-profit hopes to recruit 100 men in the span of 100 days to be mentors to at-risk boys in Birmingham City Schools.More >>
Birmingham Fire and rescue service evacuated the Phoenix building early Saturday morning due to a fire.More >>
Birmingham Fire and rescue service evacuated the Phoenix building early Saturday morning due to a fire.More >>
The corner of Aaron Aaronov and MLK Drive in Fairfield looks a lot different today than one year ago.More >>
The corner of Aaron Aaronov and MLK Drive in Fairfield looks a lot different today than one year ago.More >>