Crews battle house fire in Birmingham Friday evening - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Crews with Birmingham Fire & Rescue were battling a house fire Friday evening.

The fire was at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Jersey Street in Oak Ridge.

According to a tweet, there was a 'heavy fire' showing as of around 9:50 p.m. 

Officials say no one was injured and everyone escaped the house safely.

