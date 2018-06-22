Crews battle house fire in Birmingham Friday evening

Crews with Birmingham Fire & Rescue were battling a house fire Friday evening.

The fire was at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Jersey Street in Oak Ridge.

According to a tweet, there was a 'heavy fire' showing as of around 9:50 p.m.

Working house fire. 1100 block N. Jersey St. in Oak Ridge. Heavy fire showing. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) June 23, 2018

Officials say no one was injured and everyone escaped the house safely.

