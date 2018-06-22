Alzheimer's help support group started in Pickens County

It's Alzheimer's Awareness Month and one local group in Pickens county is looking to help folks battling the disease - in a up-close and personal way.

Kimberly Layson Ambrose was inspired to touch one person living with Alzheimer's at a time since recently losing her own mother to the disease.

After seeing the challenges of caring for someone around the clock with the condition she wanted to offer, others some relief.

“These are community members who bought some trees in honor or memory of their loved ones,” said Ambrose.

Each tree represents a family member's legacy living on even afterlife.

Jo Ann Layson is Kimberly’s mom's name. She is woman with a feisty loving personality that was slowing slipping away from Alzheimer's.

“It's a very difficult heart wrenching disease when they start losing their brain function that's when it's even more important to give them their way, so they don't lose their dignity. We want to become an Alzheimer's friendly community in Pickens County,” said Layson.

After her mother passed, Kimberly starting recruiting people to join a group where folks can donate an hour or two a week to visit and help people with the disease, while their caregivers run errands.

“We need to remove the stigma first. Some people don't want anybody to know about their disease or their family member disease,” said Layson.

As it progresses, Kimberly said they can't be left alone, they could wonder or worse hurt themselves.

“I hope we are going to find purpose and pass along what we've learned and help other people,” said Layson.

Training will be provided to volunteers on how to handle and talk to them.

“My mother might have told the same story like 15,000 times a day. There's a gift in sitting there and listening to that as if it's the first time you heard it,” said Layson.

So far more than 45 people have signed up to help. Call 205-375-6240 for the Pickens County Library or Kimberly Layson Ambrose at 205-799-0124. You can also Join Dementia with Grace on Facebook if you'd like to take part in the cause.

