Alzheimer's help support group started in Pickens County

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.More >>
The corner of Aaron Aaronov and MLK Drive in Fairfield looks a lot different today than one year ago.More >>
The corner of Aaron Aaronov and MLK Drive in Fairfield looks a lot different today than one year ago.More >>
Confirmed injuries in Cullman County include three people - a young mother, a teenage daughter and an infant.More >>
Confirmed injuries in Cullman County include three people - a young mother, a teenage daughter and an infant.More >>
Crews with Birmingham Fire & Rescue were battling a house fire Friday evening.More >>
Crews with Birmingham Fire & Rescue were battling a house fire Friday evening.More >>
It's Alzheimer's Awareness Month and one local group in Pickens county is looking to help folks battling the disease - in a up-close and personal way.More >>
It's Alzheimer's Awareness Month and one local group in Pickens county is looking to help folks battling the disease - in a up-close and personal way.More >>