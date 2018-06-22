Cardinals rookie Flaherty loses no-hit try in 7th vs Brewers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cardinals rookie Flaherty loses no-hit try in 7th vs Brewers

(AP Photo/Morry Gash). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 22, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 22, 2018, in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jack Flaherty has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning on a home run by Milwaukee's Jesus Aguilar.

Aguilar connected with one out in the seventh Friday night at Miller Park. The homer tied the score at 1.

Flaherty had struck out 12 before giving up a hit.

The 22-year-old right-hander began the night with a 3-2 record and a 2.66 ERA in nine starts this season.

