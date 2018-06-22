FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible again tomorrow

Rain and thunderstorms are ending tonight after an active weather evening for some parts of our area. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances will again climb on Saturday.

The best chance for rain is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. We can expect a few stronger thunderstorms with the primary threat gusty winds and lighting. Rain chances will decrease during the evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Make sure you check your WBRC First Alert weather app for updates.

Sunday looks mainly dry with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances on Sunday are around 20 percent during the afternoon.

Expect some spotty showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday with the best chances for rain during the afternoon. We'll see lower rain chances late week with highs in the 90s.

