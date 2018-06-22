Possible tornado uproots mobile home, injures 4 in Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - A possible tornado tore through a northern Alabama county, uprooting and destroying a mobile home and leaving two adults and two children with minor injuries.

Cullman County Assistant Emergency Management Director Scott McDonald says it happened in the unincorporated community of Vinemont about 7 p.m. Friday. He says the children, a 7-year-old and 3-week-old, suffered cuts to the face and body but he didn't know their exact conditions. The adults in the home also had injuries deemed minor.

No deaths had been reported.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office says residents should avoid the area and that there are downed trees and power lines.

Cullman County is between the cities of Huntsville and Birmingham.

McDonald said there were also some reports of trees and power lines down in nearby Morgan County.

