Significant damage, injuries confirmed in Cullman Co. storms

The best chance for rain is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. We can expect a few stronger thunderstorms with the primary threat gusty winds and lighting.More >>
Confirmed injuries in Cullman County include three people - a young mother, a teenage daughter and an infant.More >>
Birmingham Fire is on the scene of a fire at The Park of Callington apartments.More >>
Some eyebrows are raised after two cars in Center Point caught fire earlier this week.More >>
Jeremy Spencer needs his diploma and transcript by next Wednesday because that's when he has to schedule his classes at Troy University. The school won't let him without that documentation.More >>
