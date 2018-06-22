The best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays to show off your home theater

By Kris Wouk



When 4K initially burst on the home theater scene, there existed little (if any) 4K-capable content for early adopters to enjoy. Considering some of the first 4K Ultra HD televisions ran consumers a couple of pretty pennies, this unfortunate fact was a seriousdrag for those looking to revel in the crystal-clear resolution. Fast forward a couple of years and not only are 4K-ready TV sets the new normal, but High Dynamic Range (HDR) has entered the picture for stunning contrast and color shading, all available in a rushing river of new content. Now, instead of picking and choosing which films aremust-sees in theaters, 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays offer movie fanatics the ability to experience incredible picture and sound quality from the comfort of their own home.

To help anyone looking to build a respectable 4K Ultra HD library, we’ve sifted through the Ultra HD Blu-ray catalog to find thebest of the bunch. Keep in mind, available content continues to grow every month and we’ll be updating this list with the highest quality Blu-rays as they arrive.

So sit back, pop some corn, slap a disc in the Blu-ray player, and prepare to be blown away by an ultra-sharp picture, brilliant colors, and surround sound so real you’ll swear you’re inside the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ With The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson could have sat back and coasted on the success of its predecessor. Instead, he made a few bold decisions while also paying homage to Star Wars fan favorite The Empire Strikes Back. Thanks to the impressive cinematography of Steve Yedlin, this film is even more visually interesting than The Force Awakens, and this makes the film’s spectacular action sequences even more impressive to watch. The sheer amount of eye candy in this movie is reason enough to bring it home to show off your TV and surround sound system. The UHD Blu-ray packs Dolby Vision HDR in addition to the 4K resolution, with impressive contrast and brightness that may have you starting to turn away, depending on how bright your TV gets. The audio is a treat as well, with Dolby Atmos adding a dimension of height to the sounds, making the movie’s grander moments stand out even more. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HVEC/H.265 4K Dolby Vision 2.39:1 2.39:1 Dolby Atmos; Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit); Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 Available from: Amazon

‘Black Panther’ Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has been a media juggernaut for some time now, but the sheer amount of movies to keep up with has left even some hardcore fans feeling fatigued. Despite or perhaps because of that, Black Panther was both a breath of fresh air and a reminder of why fans fell in love with this universe in the first place. Helmed by Creed director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther combines fast-paced action with striking visuals, making it a visual treat. With Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, the UHD Blu-ray brings the stunning picture to your home theater with very little lost in translation. The same goes for the audio side, with Dolby Atmos object-based surround providing spatial cues that make you feel like you might just really be in the film’s fictional nation of Wakanda. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HVEC/H.265 4K Dolby Vision; HDR10 2.39:1 2.39:1 Dolby Atmos; Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit); Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 Available from: Amazon

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ This sequel had a tough act to follow in the original Pacific Rim, and while it may not have had the same heart as the original, it ramped up the spectacle to 11. Directed by Steven S. DeKnight, who was previously best known for his stint as showrunner on Netflix’s Daredevil, the film throws nearly non-stop action at you, ensuring that your sound system is going to get as much of a workout as your shiny new TV while giant robots slug it out with the film’s invading kaiju. The Ultra HD Blu-ray offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10, so no matter what type of HDR TV you have, you will be able to watch the film as it’s meant to be seen, with tremendous contrast and gorgeous color, which benefits the overall lighter tone of the sequel. Dolby Atmos promises that the film’s audio will have you as immersed in the film as its Jaeger pilots are in their enormous, monster fighter robots. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HVEC/H.265 4K Dolby Vision; HDR10 2.40:1 2.39:1 Dolby Atmos; Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit) Available from: Amazon

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ After the highly successful debut of Marvel’s cosmic hero team, hopes for the sequel were equally high. Thankfully, director James Gunn delivered an excellent follow-up withGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.The sequel expands the Marvel cinematic universe into new realms, introducing audiences to Ego, The Living Planet — one of the strangest entities within the greater Marvel canon — who just so happens to also be the father of one Peter Quill (aka, Star Lord). Like the first film,Vol.2is full of bright, colorful imagery. Whether it’s the meticulously detailed practical effects like Drax’s scarred skin and the numerous ornate costumes of the film’s many alien creatures, or the verdant CGI vistas of the planet Ego, there will be something to show off your TV’s 4K and HDR capabilities in every scene. In fact, Blu-ray.com’s reviewer regards the Atmos track as a perfect reference choice. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HVEC/H.265 4K HDR10 2.39:1 2.39:1 Dolby Atmos; Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit); Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 Available from: Amazon

‘The Revenant’ Alejandro Irritu’s engrossing film is loosely based on the true story of Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), a frontiersman who in 1822 was left for dead by his fur trapping company in the wilderness of the American Midwest. The film follows Glass inhis struggle for survival and his quest for vengeance against his betrayers. For his role as Glass, DiCaprio won his first Oscar for Best Actor after decades of nominations, but the film also earned awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography.Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s iconic natural lighting and long, single-take shots add tension to each scene, while also giving an uninterrupted view ofbreathtaking landscapes. The Revenantis a great pick for those looking for a film that will satisfy anitch for a gripping story, good acting, and of course, a way to show off just the sort of brilliance a 4K HDR TV can offer. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HEVC/H.265 4K HDR10 2.39:1 2.39:1 DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Available from: Amazon

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Roughly 30 years after George Miller directed Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,the veteran director returned to his dystopian roots with 2015’sMad Max: Fury Road. Taking fans on a thrill ride that can only be described as chaos incarnate, it’s hard to believe Miller’s time away from Max Rockatansky includes directorial efforts likeBabe 2: Pig in the City and the Happy Feet franchise. Despite his foray into the family sector, Fury Road proves he’s still got the chops to direct a wire-to-wire action flick that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Concerning its 4K release, Fury Road is an absolute tour-de-force, with an excellent transfer that lets you remember why the filmnabbed Oscars for sound mixing, film editing, and costume design at the Academy Awards. Though the plot takes place in a drab, dystopianfuture, the movie’s visuals are anything but, featuring a number of striking scenes that need to be seen to be believed— over and over again.Mad Max: Fury Road on 4K isn’t just beautiful to look at, it also happens to be one damn good flick. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HEVC/H.265 4K HDR10 2.40:1 2.39:1 Dolby Atmos Available from: Amazon

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Despite the reputation of Michael Bay’s Transformers film series, the latest entry in the franchise, Transformers: The Last Knight,is visually superb, and its UHD release is among one of the best around. The film opens in a world where human organizations are now hunting down Transformers, following the cataclysmic destruction wrote by the Autobot-versus-Decepticon conflict of the previous films, and expands the entire franchise’s history into Arthurian legends. What follows is a cosmic-scale quest to save both Earth and the Transformer homeworld of Cybertron. While an interesting premise,The Last Knight isn’t going to win any Oscars. Of course, the point here is giant robots battling each other, and blowing everything up. In this way, The Last Knighthits the mark, and then some. Flashy effects such as the intricate transformations from vehicle to robot or bombastic explosions all benefit from the enhancement of High Dynamic Range (HDR), while the overall picture quality itself is crisp and striking. Some of the biggest and most complex battle scenes of the series take place in The Last Knight, making for a great showcase for your home theater setup. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HEVC/H.265 4K HDR10, Dolby Vision 1.90:1 2.39:1 Dolby Atmos; Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit); Dolby Digital 5.1 (446kbps); Dolby Digital 2.0 Available from: Amazon

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ The world of Harry Potter is one rife with opportunities for other magical tales beyond just the saga of Harry and his friends. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Themtakes audiences away from the halls of Hogwarts and across the Atlantic Ocean to glimpse the magical side of the world as it existed in 1920s America. The story, which serves as a prequel to the original Harry Potter series, follows the young “Magizoologist” Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who has just arrived in New York from Britain. An accidental briefcase swap lands him in trouble with the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA), but more importantly results in a number of magical creatures escaping from Scamander’s suitcase and into the city, setting off a chain of events that eventually uncovers a conspiracy within the magical community. It serves as a fun introduction to the greater world of Harry Potter, but the reasonFantasticBeastsis on this list is because it looks excellent. As one can imagine, the colorful effects of magic spells being cast from wands, or the numerous fantastical creatures that populate the world all look great in Ultra HD resolution, and also benefit greatly from HDR. The sound is also a highlight here; the whimsical score and sparkling effects shine in Dolby Atmos. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HEVC/H.265 4K HDR10 2.40:1 2.39:1 Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Core, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit) Available from: Amazon

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ John Wick: Chapter 2 buildsupon the impeccably executedJohn Wick,taking us deeper into the underground world of hitmen. The movie wastes no time in getting right inot the action — even quicker than the original. From there, it’s a near non-stop roller coaster of stylishly choreographed gun-fu, with enough heart to make for an emotionally satisfying plot.If you were a fan of the original, you’ll undoubtedly enjoyJohn Wick: Chapter 2,but it also provides the perfect way to show off your 4K UHD TV’s crisp display. The colors are especially brilliant, with bright neon lights burning against the dark blacks of the numerous night scenes. The action also gets an appreciable upgrade when listening in Dolby Atmos. The positioning in the soundstage of gunshots, bullet ricochets, and the impact of punches create a believable and immersive sense of space, makingJohn Wick: Chapter 2 just about the best possible movie to get the most out of your Atmos speakers. Codec Resolution HDR formats Aspect Ratio Original Aspect Ratio English HEVC/H.265 4K HDR10 2.40:1 2.39:1 Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit), Dolby Digital 2.0 Available from: Amazon