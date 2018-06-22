Apartment fire at The Park of Callington damages 20 units - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Apartment fire at The Park of Callington damages 20 units

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire is on the scene of a fire at The Park of Callington apartments.

Capt. Harold Watson said 20 units were affected. There were no injuries.

The complex is located on Robert Jemison Drive and Aspen Run.

This story is developing.

