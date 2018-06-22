Apartment fire at The Park of Callington damages 20 units

Scattered showers are in the forecast in the morning on Saturday and scattered late morning and early afternoon storms.More >>
Scattered showers are in the forecast in the morning on Saturday and scattered late morning and early afternoon storms.More >>
Birmingham Fire is on the scene of a fire at The Park of Callington apartments.More >>
Birmingham Fire is on the scene of a fire at The Park of Callington apartments.More >>
Some eyebrows are raised after two cars in Center Point caught fire earlier this week.More >>
Some eyebrows are raised after two cars in Center Point caught fire earlier this week.More >>
Jeremy Spencer needs his diploma and transcript by next Wednesday because that's when he has to schedule his classes at Troy University. The school won't let him without that documentation.More >>
Jeremy Spencer needs his diploma and transcript by next Wednesday because that's when he has to schedule his classes at Troy University. The school won't let him without that documentation.More >>
A project to preserve a piece of Homewood's history is right on track.More >>
A project to preserve a piece of Homewood's history is right on track.More >>