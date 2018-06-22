AP Source: J. Cole to perform at BET Awards - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP Source: J. Cole to perform at BET Awards

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - J. Cole is set to perform at Sunday's BET Awards.

A person familiar with the awards show, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to discuss the plans publicly, tells The Associated Press on Friday that the rapper will perform at the show.

Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Migos, Snoop Dogg, Janelle Monae, Miguel, 2 Chainz and H.E.R. are also performing. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is set to host.

J. Cole, who released his fifth album, "KOD," to critical acclaim in April, is nominated for best male hip hop artist, where he will compete with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and DJ Khaled.

The BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • ABC News apologizes for mistaken graphic on Manafort

    ABC News apologizes for mistaken graphic on Manafort

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:31:54 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-06-23 00:16:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.More >>
    ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.More >>

  • Trump's immigration order sparks confusion, deep concern

    Trump's immigration order sparks confusion, deep concern

    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-21 07:42:36 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-06-23 00:15:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...
    President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention,...More >>
    President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.More >>

  • Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Friday, June 22 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:32:30 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-06-23 00:14:31 GMT
    (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden t...(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden t...
    It was a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on CBS' "Late Late Show.".More >>
    It was a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on CBS' "Late Late Show.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly