2 Center Point vehicle fires in a week have eyebrows raised

Some eyebrows are raised after two cars in Center Point caught fire earlier this week.

Brian Dunnavant, who owns Dunnavant Auto Clean, saw his truck destroyed when he came to work Wednesday morning.

He doesn't know what or even who caused it. However, his surveillance cameras captured someone in a nearby parking lot, about a half hour before the fire supposedly started.

"They were hiding behind a pickup truck. They would get behind the pickup truck, and they would look out you know and they did that three or four times," he said

Not far away on that same night was another car fire at Center Point Wholesale Transmission.

“At this time there is no evidence that they are related. I know it's coincidental that they are a quarter of mile from each other and that they are 8 hours apart. At this point, other than timeline, there is nothing that joins the two,” said Capt. Brandon Self, Center Point Fire Marshal.

In fact, Capt. Self said he can't even say this is arson, only that the incidents are being investigated.

Dunnavant does think his fire was intentional, although maybe not directed at him.

"If somebody wanted to get me, they torch one of my porches, not my truck,” he said. "The worst part about this one was I paid my last payment three weeks ago. I didn't have a payment for three weeks. God has a sense of humor.”

