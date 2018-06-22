John Carroll HS grad not given diploma due to tuition debt

Jackie Spencer's son, Jeremy, was turned away when he went to pick up his diploma from John Carroll Catholic High School.

"They told him he had a balance so he couldn't get his transcript or his diploma," said Jackie Spencer.

Jeremy's mother says she had to go on disability a while back and money got tight.

The Spencers showed WBRC a contract where they worked out a payment plan in December 2017 to pay $200 a month until the balance of just over $5,000 was paid off.

They need the diploma and transcript by next Wednesday because that's when Jeremy has to schedule his classes at Troy University. The school won't let him without that documentation.

“(The principal at the time) told us that as long as we keep that agreement and keep paying, even after he graduates, he will be able to get his transcript, his diploma, and everything," said Spencer.

For the record, that situation is not laid out one way or the other in the contract.

WBRC spoke with school's president on the phone today who referred us to the John Carroll handbook, which does state under the "tuition delinquency policy" that "no transcripts or official school records will be released."

What is Spencer’s response?

"I'm not saying it's not in there. But I thought we were an exception to the rule," said Spencer.

The current John Carroll principal, who has only been on the job for three weeks, emailed WBRC and told us in part that the school has to be consistent in these matters and that “most families would deal with a financial institution to take care of these matters and not expect the school to finance."

The Spencers have created a GoFundMe page to help raise the money.

