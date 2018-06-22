Birmingham group seeks 100 mentors in 100 days

A Birmingham non-profit hopes to recruit 100 men in the span of 100 days to be mentors to at-risk boys in Birmingham City Schools.



The group, Growing Kings, started its 100 Mentors in 100 Days campaign on Father’s Day.



The program serves about 500 young men at nine schools in Birmingham.

The students are 4th-12th graders who show academic or disciplinary troubles.



Growing Kings asks that mentors contribute one hour a week during the entire school year.



This isn't a one-on-one type program, but rather one where mentors go into the school and provide assistance in a classroom as a lesson various topics are taught.



"There are certain things a mentor can provide that even parents can't provide. And the data shows that this is the best way for our boys to be successful later in life,” says Ballard Jones, the advocacy and outreach manager for the agency. “And if you really want to make an impact in somebody's life, then mentoring is easily the best way to do it."



The program has seen success in the nearly 10 years it’s been around.



One of the young men who came through their program was salutatorian at Parker High School, another one got the highest ACT score at Parker.

They've seen reduced rates of suspensions and detentions and increases in academic performance and attendance.



Growing Kings will have a kickoff to give more information to those who might be interested. It will be held Wednesday, June 27 at Top Golf from 5:30-7:30 p.m.



To register, you can go to growingkings.org/register.

