Blue Jays closer Osuna suspended through Aug 4 by MLB

NEW YORK (AP) - Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball's domestic violence policy, discipline that will cause him to miss about half of the season.

Osuna has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto.

Major League Baseball said Friday the suspension is retroactive to May 8 and covers 75 games. Osuna will wind up missing 89 days, which would cost him about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary.

Osuna will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of MLB and the players' association.

The 23-year-old Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. The righty was an All-Star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

