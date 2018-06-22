One Year Later: Progress made, some still on horizon in Fairfield

The corner of Aaron Aaronov and MLK Drive in Fairfield looks a lot different today than one year ago.

On June 22, 2017, an EF2 tornado ripped through the city - destroying several businesses, including the Express Oil-Tire Engineers shop.

“You see tornados all the time on TV, but until it affects you personally, it's a different feeling, very scary,” says store manager Tommy Rogers.

The storm leveled the building, but now a year later, they’re in new digs.

“Since we reopened we've got a lot of new customers,” Rogers said. "Seems like we didn't miss a beat. Ever since the doors reopened, everything has been running normal."

Next door, the KFC remodeled. Around the corner, the ABC store rebuilt. Further down the street, at the Mattie Gill Jackson housing community, several units were leveled including those of 6-year old Ciyon Tolbert, who lost all his birthday presents in the storm.

Today, a year later, the land where those units sat remains cleared and empty. But a sign nearby explains those homes will be rebuilt.

About a mile away, along Court F, lives Dannyrae Finley. He had just left the area when the tornado touched down.

“My mom's roof, two trees fell on her house,” he said.

She's repaired the damage, but Finley and others admit it's hard to see there are still some homes that have tarps and trees laying on top. Still, he chooses to focus on the positive.

“You can tell God's work, that we are making progress," he said. "It might not be as fast as we want, but there's still progress to be made.”

On that same street lives Vinchelle Versher, whose family has also overcome damage.

Windows were also blown out, trees topped over and glass was everywhere, but, a year later the home has been repaired.

"This has always been kind of my second home so I love it here. I am happy that my grandma is actually able to be able to live in her home again and at it feels more at home when the house is fixed,” she said.

Versher said it wasn't easy getting to this point.

"We end up having to stay in a hotel until I went back to school in August," she said.

And then there were the additional storms that further damaged their home.

"There was a storm in mid-July that was bad. The tarp ended up blowing off the house and it started raining in the house making more destruction to the destruction we already had,” she said.

Versher and her family made it through. So did some of her neighbors.

“I've seen people still fixing up," she said. "They are trying to get back on track, trying to make sure the house gets back.”

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.