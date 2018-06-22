Photo FOMO: This retro-inspired instant camera has swappable lenses, $69 price

By Hillary Grigonis



Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Instagram’s new video platform IGTV, Lightroom’s latest updates, Adobe’s upcoming multi-device video editor, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

This vintage inspired Diana camera uses multiple lenses and Fujifilm Instax Square

Eyeing the newer Fujifilm Instax Square format, but need some versatility to go with that 1:1 ratio? The Lomography Diana Instant Square could bring interchangeable lenses to Instax Square film cameras if the project sees Kickstarter success. Like the Diana F+, the Diana Instant Square can use interchangeable lenses and an add-on flash, but unlike the earlier option, it uses Instax Square instead of Instax Mini.

The Diana Instant Square is designed to mimic the imperfect but creative results of the original Diana camera from the 1960s mixing saturated colors with a vignette and what Lomography calls “unpredictable effects.” The camera includes manual settings, including three aperture settings an a zone-focusing system, along with tools like bulb mode and multiple exposures.

Lomography is funding the camera on Kickstarter — but the project has already met the goal, negating some (but not all) of that crowdfunded risk. Pledges start at $69.

Manfrotto’s travel-friendly Befree tripods get advanced and video-focused options

Manfrotto’s Befree line is designed for travel — and now the tripods include an option for videographers as well as a high-end version. The new Manfrotto Befree Advanced Carbonholds up to 17.6 pounds of gear with a sturdier build while still incorporating the portability of the Befree line. That advanced option is joined by a heavier aluminum Befree GT that can hold up to 22 pounds.

The final update is a nod for the videographers. The Befree Live Carbon Fiber uses a fluid head for smoother motion while recording. The video-focused model also includes a leveling column and holds up to 8.8 pounds.

Pixl-latr aims to simplify the process of digitizing negatives

Snapping a photo of a negative is a popular way to digitize film — but getting the negative to stay put over a light source can be a challenge. That’s why U.K.-based photographer and blogger Hamish Gill created the Pixl-latr, an adjustable frame designed to hold negatives in place. The frame adjusts to accommodate 35mm, 120mm,and 5×4 film, placing the negative over a diffuser. Once secured, a window or a tablet screen can be used to backlight the negative before snapping a picture.

The Pixl-latr’s Kickstarter campaign was fully funded in three hours (though it still has some crowdfunded risk). Pledges that include the negative frame start at $42.

Samyang launches budget-friendly 85mm f/1.4 portrait lens for Canon

The 85mm f/1.4 is a popular option for portraits because of the longer focal length and bright aperture, but the lens tends to be a higher-priced optic. Budget lens company Samyang now has an option that may provide an easier entry for Canon shooters. The Samyang Rokinon 85mm f/1.4 Canon mount lens, announced earlier this week, is set to retail for about $800.

The lens is designed with multiple coatings to manage aberration. The 85mm also has autofocus from not one but two motors designed for faster, quieter performance. The lens weighs a touch over a pound, but measures less than three inches long.



