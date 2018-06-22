Tight on space? Here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a computer

By Gannon Burgett



TheiPhone camera getsbetter withevery new iteration, which isn’t surprising given it’sone of the most popular smartphone cameras in existence. As imagequality improves and resolution continues to climb, however, you’re going to need more storage space. Andwith support for RAW images and4K videos, those files are now even larger. So for shutterbugs who use a 32GB (or smaller) iPhone, how do you maintain creativity without maxing out the storage capacity? You’ll want to learn how to transfer photos from your iPhone to a computer.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to quickly and easily back up your photos to your computer or the cloud, which not only saves you space, but ensures your photos will be readily accessible elsewhere in the event your phone is stolen or breaks. Below are a few of our favorite methods for doing so, whether you want to rely on a direct connection or one of many cloud-based apps. (The processes described here also applies to theiPadand iPod Touch.)

How to uploadyour photos usinga USB cable

The process for importing and transferring photos froman iOS device basically hasn’t changedfor a decade, whether you’re using MacOS or Windows. The process varies slightly between operating systems, but it’s basically justa matter of plugging your iPhone in and clicking theImport button.

MacOS

Step 1:Plug your phone into your computer — either using a 30-pin-to-USB (iPhone 4S or older) or Lightning-to-USB cable —the same way you would if you transferring music from an iPod to a computer.

Step 2:The Photos app should automatically launch, but if not, open the program via Launchpad, Dock, or Applications folder. (Alternatively, launch Aperture or iPhoto if you use those applications.) If your device isn’t automatically selected, you can find it on the left side of the Photos app screen. You could also use the Image Capture app in MacOS to quickly downloadcontent from phone to a folder.

Step 3:If using Photos, click the blueImport Newbutton in the upper-right corner, or select the individual photos you wish to transfer before clicking theImport Selectedbutton at the top. You can also check the box besideDelete items after importif you wish to automatically delete the photos on your iPhone after importing.

Once done, selectLast Import (located on the left)to view your recently-uploaded images. Keep in mind that Ctrl-clicking an image will also bring up additional options for sharing, favoriting, and editing said images.

MacOS, by default, launches the Photos app whenever a camera, memory card, or device containing photos — like an iPhone, for example — is connected. To disable this, after the first time Photos launches, uncheck the box in the upper-left that says “Open photos for this device” or “Open photos.”

Windows

The iPhone pairs well withMacOS — there’s no doubtthere. However, that doesn’t mean Apple has made it difficult for Windows users to access their photos using a program native to their respective OS. The process is nearly identical for Windows 8 and 10 users, so you shouldn’t experience much trouble using any moderately recent Windows OS.

Step 1:Plug your phone into your computer — either using a 30-pin or Lightningcable — the same way you would do so if you were uploading music. (You may also need to install iTunes beforehand.)

Step 2:The Photos app should automatically launch, but if not, open the program using the Start menu or search bar. You may have to unlock your iPhone before moving on.

Step 3:Click theImportbutton in the upper-right corner, represented by a box with a downward arrow inside. Afterward, check theindividualphotos youwish to transfer from your iPhone and clickContinuein the lower-left corner.

Step 4:Check the box in the resulting pop-up window if you’d like to automatically delete the photos on your iPhone after importing them, or simply click theImportbutton to transfer the images to your main Pictures folder. Alternatively, click the blueChange where they’re imported linkto select a new save destination.

When finished, click the Albumsbutton accessible via the left-hand navigational pane. Then, select Last Importat the top to view, share, or edit any of your recently-uploaded photos.

How to upload your photos wirelessly (on a Mac)

On MacOS, it’s possible to bypass the cable altogether thanks to Apple’s AirDrop. This proprietary wireless transfer protocol makes it easy to send photos from your iPhone to your MacOS computer, be it a single image or a hundred. So long as you have a comparable operating system and computer (a full list of which you can find below), the process is fairly straightforward. If you’re running Mac OSX Lion (10.7) or later, the following computers should be AirDrop compatible:

iMac (Early 2009 or newer)

Mac Pro (Mid-2010 or newer)

Mac mini (Mid-2010 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Late 2008 or newer)

MacBook Air (Late 2010 or newer)

MacBook (Late 2008 or newer)

Step 1: Make sure Wi-Fi is enabled for both devices.

Step 2:On your MacOS computer, open a Finder window and in the left-hand navigation bar, click on the AirDrop label (it should be at the very top, as shown below).

Step 3:On your iPhone, go to the Photos app and select the photo(s) you want to transfer. There’s no limit on how few or how many you can transfer at once, so go wild with it.

Step 4:Tap on the share icon inside the Photos app and wait for the MacOS computer you want to transfer them to to pop up under the AirDrop section of the share dialog. Once the correct MacOS computer appears, tap on it. Depending on your AirDrop settings, you may have to approve the transfer, otherwise it will automatically begin.

Step 4: By default, the photos are stored in your Mac’s Downloads folder. The images won’t be grouped into a folder by default, so it’s up to you to organize the images and store them to keep them safe.

How to upload your photos using Dropbox

The aptly-titled Dropbox has been a tour de force ever since it arrived on the scene in 2007. It functions as a file-hosting service, one that allows you to access and upload files anywhere you have an internet connection. The service’s official mobile app for iOS devices takes that functionality one step further, though, granting you a means to manually or automatically upload your photos to the cloud whenever you see fit.

This isn’t the same as transferring photos directly to a computer. Instead, you are uploading content to the cloud, or Dropbox’s servers. However, if your computer is synced with your Dropbox account, you can access those uploaded photos as if they were stored on an external drive.

Manually

Step 1:If you haven’t done so already, download the Dropbox mobile app and log in as you would normally on your iOS device.

Step 2:Navigate to the location within your Dropbox where you’d like to upload the files and tap the big, circular button displaying a plus symbol (located at the bottom of your screen). Then, select Upload Photosfrom the resulting drop-down menu.

Step 3:Choose the save location from which you’dlike to upload files from — most likely, this will be fromCamera Roll.Select the photos you want to transfer before tapping Nextin the upper-right corner. Finally, choose which folder you’d like the photos to live in. The photo(s) will then appear in your Dropbox, which is also easily accessible through yourdesktop browser or various apps.

Automatically

Step 1:If you haven’t done so already, download the Dropbox mobile appand log in as you would normally on your iOS device.

Step 2:While inRecents (found in the lower-left corner), tap the gear icon in the upper-leftcorner, followed byCamera Uploadsin the resulting menu.

Step 3:Enabling automatic uploads requires that you have enough storage space to sync all the photos you already have, so you’ll likely need to either upgrade to a paid account, or connect your Dropbox account to a computer.

Once that’s taken care of, toggle the slider besideCamera Uploadto enable the feature and allow the app toautomatically upload all photos to your Camera Uploads folder within Dropbox. Afterward, launching the app will prompt it toupload any photos you’ve taken since the last time the app was open, so long as your device is connected toWi-Fi and has at least 30 percent of its battery life remaining. Toggle the slider besideUse Cellular Dataif you also want to upload photos using your data plan.

How to upload your photos using Google Photos

Google Photos is an impressive feat, even for Google. The service provides unlimited data for all your photos — assuming they’re under 16-megapixels in size — thus giving you a wealth of space to store and share your memories online. Moreover, like Dropbox, the accompanying mobile app allows you to automatically upload and view any photos you capture through your device or a desktop browser. Google Photos can also be accessed on a computer via a web browser.

Manually

Step 1:If you haven’t done so already, download the Google Photosmobile appand log in as you would normally on your iOS device.

Step 2:Tap Photos, located at the bottom of your screen.

Step 3:Select the photo(s) you wish to upload to your Google Photos library — you can select multiple photos by pressing and holding on one until the interface shifts — then tap the addition sign in the upper-right corner. Afterward, select the appropriate album or create a new one using the host of available options. Your photos will then be available in your Google Photos library, which is accessible through the mobile app or your desktop browser.

If you’re only looking to upload a single photo, tap the photo and then the three dots in the upper-right corner before selectingAdd to album.

Automatically

Step 1:If you haven’t done so already, download the Google Photosmobile app and log in as you would normally on your iOS device.

Step 2:Tap the menu icon, represented by three horizontal bars, in the upper-left corner. Then, selectSettingsfrom the resulting menu.

Step 3:SelectBack up & syncin the Settings menu and toggle the slider beside Back up & syncto enable the feature. Once done,launching the app will prompt it toupload any photos you’ve taken since the last time the app was open, so long as your device is connected toWi-Fi. Toggle the slider besidePhotos back up using cellular dataif you also want to upload photos using your data plan.

If a message appears asking you to allow the app to access your photos, launch the Settings app on your iPhoneand selectPrivacy.Then, tapPhotoson the resulting menu and toggle the slider besideGoogle Photosto enable the feature.



