how to set up a chromecast

Google has made its Chromecast so easy to use that virtually anyone with a smartphone, tablet, or laptop can learn how to stream their favorite shows or movies on their TV in a matter of seconds. It’s also pretty simple to set up a Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra on your home network, but there are a lot of steps to the process, so we’ve created this simple guide to get you up and running. Before you get started, though, you’ll want to make sure you have a decent internet connection (at least 5Mbps)and access to an online app store like Apple’s App Store or Google play if you want to get the most out of your Chromecast.
Once your Chromecast connects to the Wi-Fi, you’re all set up.If the device couldn’t connect, you might want to assure your computer or mobile devices are compatible with your Chromecast. If you’re still running into trouble, then visit the Chromecast Help Forum. Some phones and computers might needspecial instructions, depending on how old or new your software is. To personalize your Chromecast, you might want to consider signing in to your Google account on the device, but make sure you turn off email notifications, unless you’re looking to get frequent news and updates on how to best use your device. You’ll also be treated to a “How to Cast” video, which you can watch below.
Also, be sure to check out our Chromecast tips and tricks article to get the most from your new streaming companion.
helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.