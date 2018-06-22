New baseball development coming to Hoover

A new indoor baseball and softball facility is coming to Hoover. The City’s mayor says Orange Development has closed to two pieces of land on the north side of Highway 31.

“We’re very excited about the redevelopments that is occurring on the northern end of Hoover, in the original part of Hoover. Essentially it’s going to bring a very family friendly business into our city,” says Mayor Vincent Brocato.

The plans are still in the works, but the Mayor says it will be a batting cage type facility, and will have golfing simulators, a pro-shop, and an event space.

The 15,000 square foot facility will be built on the land that is now Mr. Transmission and the former Mexico Lindo restaurant at 1541 Montgomery Highway. Both buildings will be demolished. The city says the developers will have the option to buy the Quik Pawn shop next door for expansion.

The project will include reconfiguring lanes on Highway 31, to make turning easier. The city approved zoning changes, but is now waiting on the final building plans before any construction can begin.

“It’s a pretty big project for what we call the gateway into Hoover,” says Mayor Brocato. “It’s going to bring a business into our city that we really love, and that’s something that is family oriented. These are the types of things that every city wants to see occur in redevelopment and something that is going to be friendly to all our families.”

