Historic trolley tracks in Homewood to be preserved

Homewood 100 years ago didn’t look anything like it does now. There were horse stables behind many of the houses on Broadway Street, a lot more woods, and in the 1920’s, a bustling trolley system.

By the end of the 1950’s, the trolley was gone, and the tracks paved over.

That is until a few weeks ago. Road crews milling down Broadway Street for a re-paving project found the old tracks, and the bricks used to set them.

Now, the city is working to preserve a section of the tracks leading into Edgewood.

“I think it’s important. I think families that live in Homewood see the value in preserving as many historical things as we can because we can’t get it back. And that goes for trees and trolley tracks,” says Homewood's Mayor Scott McBrayer.

McBrayer says once the tracks were unearthed, there was an outcry on social media to save them.

“Our residents and business owners begged us to preserve this if at all possible,” says McBrayer.

So they started talking with the paving company to find a way to finish the road, and still keep about 60 feet of the tracks visible.

We asked the mayor if the city would ever consider bringing a trolley back to Broadway.

“We actually discussed that years ago,” says McBrayer. “The cost of operation today is just really not feasible for our city. But it does make for a great a story and we are glad to preserve this piece of history for our city.”

The work to preserve the tracks and complete the paving project is set to begin Monday, June 25th. It will include closing the road for about a week. You can find updates on the work and closures on the city’s website.

“I think it’s a good thing. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we try to get this done,” says McBrayer. “It’s a part of our history. It's important. We would love to be able to do unique things like this in each section of Homewood.”

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.