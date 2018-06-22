Hydroplane racing returns to Lake Guntersville after 49-year hiatus

Hydroplanes are considered the fastest boats in the world.

“We’re going to throw a lot of water, we’re going to race side-by-side, it’s not exactly a bass tournament,” said Cal Phipps, U-27 driver for Wiggins Hydroplane Racing.

Reaching speeds of 200 mph, H1 Unlimited Hydroplane racing is similar to NASCAR except the 2.5-mile oval course is on water.

“Two hundred mph on the water is enough said, but it’s really spectacular. They go into the turns so fast, and when the water gets rough, sometimes too much air gets under them and they’ll fly over backwards,” said Charley Wiggins, owner of Wiggins Hydroplane Racing.

Also, these boats have no breaks.

So what’s it like going 200 miles per hour into a turn?

“We’ll pull about two times our body weight going into those turns and from a drivers point of view, you hold on tonight,” said Phipps.

The hydroplane boats are 30 feet long and weigh 7,000 pounds. They have to be lifted by a crane into the water.

“They’re so big, they have to be turned sideways on the trucks to be transported,” Phipps said.

The hydroplanes have 3,000 horse power turbine engines. Qualifying starts Saturday with finals to follow on Sunday at Lake Guntersville.

