Amazon brings up to 3,000 jobs to new Bessemer center

A new indoor baseball and softball facility is coming to Hoover. The City’s mayor says Orange Development has closed to two pieces of land on the north side of Highway 31 for the 15,000 square foot facility.More >>
A new indoor baseball and softball facility is coming to Hoover. The City’s mayor says Orange Development has closed to two pieces of land on the north side of Highway 31 for the 15,000 square foot facility.More >>
Project to preserve a piece of Homewood's history is right on trackMore >>
Project to preserve a piece of Homewood's history is right on trackMore >>
Reaching speeds of 200 mph, H1 Unlimited Hydroplane racing is similar to NASCAR except the 2.5-mile oval course is on water.More >>
Reaching speeds of 200 mph, H1 Unlimited Hydroplane racing is similar to NASCAR except the 2.5-mile oval course is on water.More >>
The city of Bessemer will be setting up job fairs about applying for work.More >>
The city of Bessemer will be setting up job fairs about applying for work.More >>
The retailer will hire up to 3,000 employees. Jefferson County will be offering $3 million in incentives for road work.More >>
The retailer will hire up to 3,000 employees. Jefferson County will be offering $3 million in incentives for road work.More >>