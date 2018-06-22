Amazon brings up to 3,000 jobs to new Bessemer center

Work is underway on clearing trees off of a 133-acre site for Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Bessemer.

The company will be looking to hire 1,500 at the beginning, but it could expand up to 3,000 jobs.

The city of Bessemer will be setting up job fairs about applying for work.

One thing the fulfillment center will be using is robotics, which Lawson State Community College is offering courses in.

Employees should have a high school degree.

The company offers a $3,000 tuition to employees after a year on the job. The city plans to reach out to Bessemer City High School about also offering training courses for students.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.