Road improvements, transit stop planned for new Amazon center in Bessemer

It’s official: Amazon will be building a $335 million, 855,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center in Bessemer.

The retailer will hire up to 3,000 employees. Jefferson County will be offering $3 million in incentives for road work.

The county will improve Powder Plant Road, install three lights and three roads into the faculty.

The city of Bessemer will help pay for a Max bus stop to help get workers to center. The city is urgently paying $750,000 for bus service. The bus stop may increase the city’s cost.

