Former Bama guard Collin Sexton officially introduced by Cavaliers

He’s the first Alabama basketball player selected in round one of the NBA Draft in 17 years. And, on Friday, guard Collin Sexton, the 8th pick of the draft, was officially introduced to Cavaliers fans in Cleveland.

Sexton was one-and-done at Alabama, but he helped the Crimson Tide team make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 while averaging 19.2 points per game. A quick-footed 19-year-old with a mean crossover dribble, Sexton will join Lebron James and hope to give the team that one extra player that takes them over the top. Sexton finished the 2017-18 season with 29 double-digit scoring games, 16 games of scoring 20 or more and three games of 30 or more points

The native of Mableton becomes the 15th Alabama player to be chosen in the first round and is the fourth top-10 selection in program history, joining Antonio McDyess (No. 2 overall in 1995), Derrick McKey (No. 9 overall in 1987) and Leon Douglas (No. 4 overall in 1976). With his selection, Sexton is the first Crimson Tide men’s basketball player selected in the NBA Draft since Richard Hendrix was chosen in the second round in 2008. He's also the first Alabama player since Gerald Wallace in 2001 (No. 25 overall) to be selected in the first round.

On Friday, Sexton told the Cleveland media that he wants to learn from the team’s veterans while emulating such NBA stars as Eric Bledsoe and John Wall.

