Scotty Cockrell's murder remains unsolved 12 years later

It's been 12 years since Scotty Cockrell's murder. June 22 is a date his sister, Larrah Craig, hates thinking about.

"Today is a day that we try to ignore because of how bad it is," Craig said.

On June 22, 2006, someone kicked in the door to the teenagers' Northport home and shot him to death.

"Scotty was the intended target, so we're pretty sure this is not some random house burglary or theft. For whatever reason, these people went there specifically to murder Scotty," said Capt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Task Force.

Investigators hope someone knows something and will come forward.

Craig says the passage of time hasn't helped heal the wounds of losing her little brother in such a violent crime.

"I'm always hopeful that people will have the courage to come forward because that's what it's going to take. There is someone. There are people that know and will come forward with the information," Craig said.

Anyone with information of the crime can call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616.

