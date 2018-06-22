Veterans discuss health concerns with VA hospital officials

Veterans concerned about their healthcare attended a town hall meeting in Tuscaloosa Friday morning.

Tuscaloosa's VA Medical Center hosted the meeting.

It allowed veterans to talk about their health care needs and give officials with the medical center feedback on how satisfied they are with the care they're getting.

They could also get answers about their benefits and check on the status of pending claims for compensation and pensions.

