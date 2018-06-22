Tuscaloosa Road Improvement Commission moves forward with plans

Members of the Tuscaloosa Road Improvement Commission met Friday to discuss hard numbers for projects expected to improve travel throughout the area.

"We're about to undergo nearly $200 million worth of road projects in a partnership with the state," Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox said.

The group talked about projects like on-going improvements to Highway 69 South, removing the train trestle at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Jack Warner Parkway and widening that road among others.

Commissioners also wanted to make sure they have enough money to start and finish these jobs.

"Get it rated so we can go into the bond market or go where ever we need to go secure loans to facilitate getting these projects completed in a timely manner," Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Hardy McCollum said.

"I mean they're pretty significant, from Highway 69 South to Jack Warner Parkway, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, these are very significant projects. But they're going to make a difference over the next 5 to 10 years," Maddox added.

The commissioner will meet with representatives from ALDOT in July to negotiate financial agreements for road improvement projects scheduled to start in the Fall.

