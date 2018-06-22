DuVernay scores another milestone for black female directors - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

DuVernay scores another milestone for black female directors

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her f... (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her f...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her film "A Wrinkle in Time" crossed the $100 million mark domestically, a first for a black woman. The film got a late-game boost playing as a double feature at drive-in theaters with the record-breaking "Incredibles 2" this past weekend.

DuVernay said on Instagram that she may be the first but will not be the last.

DuVernay was also the first black woman to get a budget of over $100 million to direct a film. "A Wrinkle in Time" cost around $103 million to make.

The Disney film has now grossed over $132.4 million worldwide, but with marketing costs well over $100 million, "A Wrinkle in Time" is also still not in the black.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nielsen's career forever linked to family border separations

    Nielsen's career forever linked to family border separations

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:34:58 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:37:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens to President Donald Trump address members of the media before Trump signs an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval ...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens to President Donald Trump address members of the media before Trump signs an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval ...
    Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is now the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is now the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>

  • People donate millions to help separated families

    People donate millions to help separated families

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-06-20 23:42:20 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:37:19 GMT
    (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...
    In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the...More >>
    In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.More >>

  • ABC News apologizes for mistaken graphic on Manafort

    ABC News apologizes for mistaken graphic on Manafort

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:31:54 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:37:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.More >>
    ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly